LeVert (knee) won't play against the Hornets on Sunday.
LeVert will be held out due to soreness in his left knee, and it sounds like the Cavaliers are being cautious with the playoffs looming. Donovan Mitchell (knee) is also out, while Darius Garland (back) is doubtful.
