LeVert (knee) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Magic.

LeVert missed the Cavaliers' regular-season finale due to left knee soreness, but he'll be back in action as the team begins postseason play Saturday. Over six regular-season appearances in April, he averaged 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.7 minutes per game.