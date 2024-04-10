LeVert isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies.

Donovan Mitchell will reclaim his starting spot from LeVert on Wednesday after missing Cleveland's previous contest due to left knee injury management. LeVert is averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 29.4 minutes across his last five outings coming off the bench.