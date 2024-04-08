LeVert finished Sunday's 120-118 loss to the Clippers with 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes.

LeVert was inserted into the Cavaliers' starting lineup Sunday due to Donovan Mitchell sitting to rest his knee. LeVert hit a trio of threes for the first time since March 11 against the Suns, and he has scored in double digits in each of his last five games. LeVert should see extended playing time over Cleveland's last three regular season games if Mitchell continues to sit.