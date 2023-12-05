Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said LeVert (knee) didn't practice Tuesday, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

LeVert didn't play Saturday against the Pistons after aggravating a knee issue he originally sustained in mid-November, and he's now missed back-to-back practices to start the week. LeVert's status for Wednesday's matchup against Orlando should surface sometime Tuesday afternoon, but at the moment, he's not trending in the right direction.