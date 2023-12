LeVert (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

LeVert recently aggravated a knee injury that he originally sustained in mid-November, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. He'll have a few days to rest before Monday's game in Orlando, but his status for that matchup isn't yet clear. Isaac Okoro, Craig Porter and Georges Niang are candidates to see increased roles off the bench Friday.