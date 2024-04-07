LeVert will start Sunday's game against the Clippers.
With Donovan Mitchell (rest) out, LeVert will slide back into Cleveland's starting lineup. Across his previous nine starts this season, LeVert has averaged 16.0 points, 7.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.
