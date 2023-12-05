LeVert (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

LeVert missed Saturday's win over the Pistons after aggravating a knee issue that originally surfaced in mid-November. He missed back-to-back practices to start the week, so it's not surprising to see him immediately ruled out for Wednesday's contest. However, he can still be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's matchup in Miami. In LeVert's absence, Isaac Okoro, Craig Porter and Georges Niang are candidates for increased bench roles.