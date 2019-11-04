Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another mediocre performance Sunday
Garland managed nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two steals, and one rebound in 26 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 loss to Dallas.
Garland continues to start for the Cavaliers but has been somewhat disappointing thus far. The Cavaliers are likely to look more to their youth as the season progresses and perhaps his playing time increases after Christmas. Until then, he should only be considered in deeper formats.
