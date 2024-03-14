Garland racked up a team-high 27 points (10-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-95 win over the Pelicans.

Donovan Mitchell returned from a seven-game absence Wednesday, but it was Garland who still carried the offensive load in the Cavs' backcourt. It was the third double-double of the season for Garland, all three of which have come since the All-Star break. Over 13 games during that stretch, the fifth-year guard is averaging 20.8 points, 7.2 assists, 4.1 threes, 2.8 boards and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.5 percent from beyond the arc, but once Mitchell gets back up to speed, Garland's usage will tick back down.