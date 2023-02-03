Garland totaled 32 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 128-113 victory over Memphis.

Garland dropped a game-high 32 points in the win, carrying the Cavaliers to victory despite the ejection of Donovan Mitchell. The points were nice, however, it has been the assist numbers that have been impressing us of late. He now has at least 10 assists in seven of the past 10 games, buoying his overall value. He has been a top 15 player in nine-category formats over the past two weeks, much to the delight of managers.