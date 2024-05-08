Garland had 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-95 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Garland is in line for a rough matchup in this series, as he'll have to deal with two excellent defenders in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, so his Game 1 display is not entirely surprising. He didn't have his best performances in the first-round series against the Magic either, and he's averaging just 14.8 points and 5.4 assists per game through eight playoff appearances. In fact, Garland has failed to surpass the 15-point mark in six of his eight playoff outings, a clear downgrade after averaging 18.0 points per contest during the regular season.