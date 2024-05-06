Garland finished with 12 points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-94 victory over the Magic in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Garland struggled badly from the floor and finished with more field goal attempts than points scored, but the speedy point guard salvaged his fantasy performance by delivering decent numbers in other categories. The Cavaliers need Garland to play a more prominent role on offense during the Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Celtics, however, as he only averaged 14.9 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor in the first round.