Garland accumulated 30 points (12-27 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 109-102 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Garland led all Cavaliers in scoring while connecting on a quartet of threes, handing out a team-high-tying assist total and adding a pair of steals in a well-rounded Game 4 against the Celtics. Garland, playing with more weight on his shoulders to lead the short-handed Cavaliers offensively, posted his highest scoring total of the postseason thus far. He has recorded at least 14 points and four assists in all four games against Boston in the semifinals.