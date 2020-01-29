Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Expected back Thursday
Garland is expected to return to action Thursday against the Raptors after resting Tuesday against New Orleans.
The Cavs opted to rest the rookie on the second night of a back-to-back, but he should be back in the lineup Thursday night. Garland is not listed on the team's injury report.
