Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Fills stat sheet versus Hornets
Garland racked up 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 109-106 loss to the Hornets.
Garland finished with a career high in assists while matching his career high in rebounding. He has also reached double figures in scoring in seven of his last nine appearances, as the rookie point guard has begun to pick it up after a slow start to the season.
