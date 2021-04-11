Garland is a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Pelicans due to a sore ankle, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland apparently landed awkwardly on an ankle during Saturday's 135-115 loss to the Raptors, which has left him dealing with some residual soreness heading into the second half of a back-to-back set. The 21-year-old's status ahead of Sunday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff will depend on how he is feeling after a pregame workout. If Garland is sidelined, Collin Sexton would likely shift over from shooting guard to start at point guard, while Isaac Okoro and Matthew Dellavedova could see expanded minutes out of the backcourt.