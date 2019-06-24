Garland is unlikely to play for the Cavaliers' summer league team, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

While it sounds as though the Cavs have not made an official decision, the organization looks to be leaning heavily toward keeping Garland sidelined when the Utah and Las Vegas Summer Leagues tip off next month. Garland is fully healthy after missing most of his freshman season at Vanderbilt with a torn meniscus, but the team will be careful in bringing him back into competitive basketball situations. The fifth overall pick is expected to travel with the Cavs to summer league, however.