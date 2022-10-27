Garland (eye) will remain sidelined for Friday's game versus the Celtics, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.
Garland was targeting Friday as a potential date for his return to action, but it appears he will require at least a couple extra days to rest the injury. Look for Donovan Mitchell to remain the primary ballhandler, while Dean Wade may line up for a second consecutive start.
