Garland (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Garland will miss a third straight game due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the regular-season opener. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday during a rematch with New York. In Garland's absence, Caris LeVert and Dean Wade are candidates for increased roles again.