Garland posted 30 points (9-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 113-103 victory over the Pelicans.

Garland took over in the second half, ending with a team-high 30 points. This was only the fourth time he has scored at least 30 points this season, affording more of the offensive load to Donovan Mitchell. However, Mitchell was unable to finish the game Monday, leaving with what is being described as a groin strain. Should he be forced to miss time, Garland may be required to shoulder more of the scoring responsibility.