Mitchell has been ejected from Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.

Mitchell was sent back to the locker room Thursday after getting into a scuffle with Dillon Brooks, who was also ejected following the altercation. Darius Garland should receive a bump in usage for the rest of the game, while Cedi Osman, Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto are all candidates to see more run. It's unclear if there will be any further punishment for Mitchell, but his next opportunity to play will come Sunday in Indiana.