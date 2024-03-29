Share Video

Michell (nose), who is questionable for Friday's game against Philadelphia, is expected to suit up, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Mitchell participated in Friday's morning shootaround and will likely be able to put an end to his six-game absence during the Cavaliers' matchup against the 76ers. It's unclear whether he'll don a mask in the game after he wore one during shootaround.

