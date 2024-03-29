Mitchell (nose), who is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, participated in the Cavaliers' morning shootaround, Ethan Sands of Cleveland.com reports.

Mitchell has been unavailable for the last six games due to knee and nasal injuries, but he's trending toward a return. It was encouraging to see him at Friday's shootaround, and he was wearing a mask to protect his face. It's unclear whether he'll wear the mask during game action, but if he returns to the court against Philadelphia, he could have a minutes restriction.