Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns.

As expected, Mitchell will miss a seventh straight game due to a left knee bone bruise. The star guard has returned to on-court activities recently, and the team is hopeful he'll suit up this week, but it's unclear exactly how close he is to playing again. Following Monday's home matchup, the Cavaliers head out on a three-game road trip which starts Wednesday in New Orleans and ends next Monday in Indiana, with a stop in Houston on Saturday.