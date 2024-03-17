Mitchell (knee) isn't expected to play in Monday's game against Indiana, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Playing in his second straight game following a seven-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise, Mitchell logged 26 minutes in Saturday's 117-103 loss to Houston. He finishing with 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal and looked uncomfortable most of the game, making frequent trips to the bench to consult with trainers. Mitchell said he wants to give his troublesome knee more time to rest and recover, and Monday's contest looks like an opportune time for him to get some maintenance.