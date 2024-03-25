Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that Mitchell (nose) is "progressing" but is without a clear timeline for a return, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Mitchell will miss his fifth consecutive game Monday against the Hornets with what's being listed as a nasal fracture, though it's conceivable the star guard is also getting some additional time to rest his left knee after he struggled mightily earlier this month in the two consecutive games he played following a seven-game absence due to a bone bruise. Per Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com, Bickerstaff acknowledged that he still expects Mitchell to play before the end of the regular season, but until the 27-year-old resumes practicing with contact, his return shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Darius Garland and Caris LeVert should continue to take on increased usage out of the backcourt while Mitchell is sidelined.