Mitchell (ankle) will miss Friday's game versus the Pistons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mitchell joins Darius Garland (knee) on the sidelines Friday, leaving the Cavaliers without their top two options on the ball. Caris LeVert will instead take on those starting duties, while Raul Neto (ankle) is also available and figures to see additional minutes off the bench. Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade will be the new entries into the starting unit.
