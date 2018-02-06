Wade (illness) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Magic, but is then expected to sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Wade was unable to go through the team's shootaround earlier Tuesday morning, but after going through his pregame routine, feels healthy enough to give it a go. The fact that he's fresh off an illness makes him a risky DFS play Tuesday, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit for the veteran. Despite being available Tuesday, Wade will then be held out Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back, though that will be something to monitor up until tip-off. Kyle Korver could get some extra run Tuesday if Wade is limited.