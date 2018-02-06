Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Cleared to play Tuesday
Wade (illness) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Magic, but is then expected to sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Wade was unable to go through the team's shootaround earlier Tuesday morning, but after going through his pregame routine, feels healthy enough to give it a go. The fact that he's fresh off an illness makes him a risky DFS play Tuesday, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit for the veteran. Despite being available Tuesday, Wade will then be held out Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back, though that will be something to monitor up until tip-off. Kyle Korver could get some extra run Tuesday if Wade is limited.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Questionable Tuesday with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Tallies 10 off bench in Saturday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Available Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Puts up solid stat line versus Pistons•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Present for shootaround Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Will remain out Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...