Heat's Dwyane Wade: Notches 21 points off bench
Wade tallied 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes in Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Raptors.
Wade continues to come off the bench and produce, averaging 18.5 points over his last seven games. Even with his scoring efforts, Wade and the Heat fell in overtime, leaving their playoff chances dim as the season comes to a close.
