Wade will draw the start at shooting guard for Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

With the East's final playoff spot still up for grabs, this could potentially be Wade's final home game in Miami. Thus, it is not surprising the the Heat have opted to give him the starting nod. It is unclear who he will be replacing in the starting unit at this point, but Dion Waiters figures to be the most likely candidate. The Heat finish their regular season Wednesday in Brooklyn.