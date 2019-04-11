Heat's Dwyane Wade: Triple-doubles in final game
Wade amassed 25 points (10-28 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Nets.
Wade came through with his 5th-career triple-double and had several highlight reel plays in his final NBA game. Although he didn't shoot the ball particularly well over his final two games, Wade was on an absolute tear to end his career, averaging 25.0 points, 5.25 assists and 5.0 rebounds over his last four games. The Heat legend will end his career with averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...