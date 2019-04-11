Wade amassed 25 points (10-28 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Nets.

Wade came through with his 5th-career triple-double and had several highlight reel plays in his final NBA game. Although he didn't shoot the ball particularly well over his final two games, Wade was on an absolute tear to end his career, averaging 25.0 points, 5.25 assists and 5.0 rebounds over his last four games. The Heat legend will end his career with averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.