Heat's Dwyane Wade: Drawing start Wednesday
Wade will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Wade will join the starters for the final time in his career. He will see a smaller workload than he did Tuesday, when he played 35 minutes.
