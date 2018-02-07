Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Out on second night of back-to-back
Wade will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Wolves play-by-play man Dave Benz reports.
The Cavs implied Tuesday that this would be the case, as they continue to monitor Wade's workload on back-to-backs. The veteran played 22 minutes in Tuesday's embarrassing loss to Orlando, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds, an assist, a block and two turnovers. Expect him to return to availability Friday in Atlanta.
