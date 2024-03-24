Mobley is on track to play in Sunday's game against the Heat, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Mobley is still officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report, but this report indicates the big man is trending in the right direction. His availability should be confirmed closer to tipoff.
