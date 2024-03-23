Mobley (ankle) is questionable to face the Heat on Sunday.

Mobley has been dealing with a left ankle sprain for quite some time, and he hasn't stepped on the court since March 5, when he suffered the injury in a 105-104 loss to the Celtics. Mobley will be a true game-time call for Sunday's contest, and his return would provide a huge boost for a Cavs team that's already missing Donovan Mitchell (nose) for the matchup against Miami.