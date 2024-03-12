Mobley (ankle) is no longer wearing a walking boot, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

This isn't necessarily an indication of when Mobley will be cleared for game action, but it's a step in the right direction for the big man. Fedor noted that Mobley's return is likely further away from Donovan Mitchell's (knee), who has been out for the last seven games while recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee. The window for Mobley's return should become more clear as he begins to ramp up basketball activities.