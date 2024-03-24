Mobley (ankle) has been cleared for Sunday's game against Miami and will start at power forward, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports. Mobley will have a 20-25 minute restriction.

Mobley will be back in action for the first time since March 5 following a nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and will be capped at around 20-to-25 minutes, according to Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. While Mobley's return to the lineup is a welcome development for the Cavaliers, it may take a couple of games before fantasy managers can feel comfortable activating him. In addition to being restricted in his return to the lineup Sunday, Mobley will likely be on a minutes limit once again in the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday versus the Hornets, if he doesn't sit out that contest entirely.