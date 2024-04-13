Niang closed with nine points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 129-120 win over the Pacers.
Niang did his thing, connecting on three triples as the Cavaliers secured a crucial victory. The two steals were a nice bonus, but not something managers should be expecting. While he has established himself as a consistent part of the rotation in Cleveland, he has no sustainable fantasy value.
