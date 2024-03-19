Niang recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 108-103 win over the Pacers.

Niang is one of a number of Cavaliers that have been asked to take on larger roles in the absence of Donovan Mitchell (knee). Over his last five games, Niang has averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.4 three-pointers.