Niang posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 23 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 loss to the Hornets.

Niang saw an increased role on offense Sunday with the Cavaliers resting multiple players including Donovan Mitchell (knee) and Darius Garland (back). Niang hit on four threes for the 10th time of the season as he led Cleveland in scoring. He finishes his first season with the Cavaliers averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 22.3 minutes per contest while playing all 82 regular-season games.