Niang notched two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal across 17 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 loss to Orlando in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Niang has totaled just 14 points and six rebounds through Clevleand's first four postseason games. He's averaging 18.5 minutes per game.

