Niang notched two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal across 17 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 loss to Orlando in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Niang has totaled just 14 points and six rebounds through Clevleand's first four postseason games. He's averaging 18.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Georges Niang: Leads Cavs in scoring Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Georges Niang: Hits three triples in win•
-
Cavaliers' Georges Niang: Pops for 17 off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Georges Niang: Back in bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Georges Niang: Knocks down three triples•
-
Cavaliers' Georges Niang: Top scorer in 20-point outing•