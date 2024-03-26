Niang supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-92 win over the Hornets.

The 30-year-old forward had his best scoring performance from the second unit since he erupted for 33 points against the Bucks on Jan. 17, and the five made three-pointers tied his season high. Prior to Sunday, Niang had started nine straight games while Evan Mobley was out with an ankle injury and averaged 30.1 minutes over that stretch. While his workload has taken a step back on the bench, he still figures to have a big role in the Cleveland frontcourt.