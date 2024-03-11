Niang ended Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Nets with 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes.

Niang led all Cavaliers players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes to boost the team offensively in a losing effort. Niang has scored at least 20 points in two games this season, his other such performance being a season-high 33-point performance Jan. 17 against Milwaukee. Niang has been solid from deep as of late, connecting on three or more threes in four straight outings.