Okoro will start Sunday's Game 7 against the Magic, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

With Jarrett Allen (hip) out, Okoro started Cleveland's Game 5 win and posted eight points (2-10 FG), four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes. Okoro was replaced in the starting lineup by Marcus Morris for Game 6, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff has flipped them again ahead of Game 7. As a starter this season (43 games), Okoro has averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 30.1 minutes per game.