Okoro will start at shooting guard in Sunday's matchup with the Hornets, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

With Donovan Mitchell (knee), Caris LeVert (knee) and Sam Merrill (neck) all sidelined, Cleveland will be thin at depth in its regular-season finale. As a result, Okoro will start on the wing alongside Max Strus, and figures to see a relatively heavy workload.