Okoro ended with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 125-117 overtime victory over the Hawks.

Okoro made his presence felt Friday and played a season-high 41 minutes, but fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to one performance, since Okoro is not expected to become a 15-point-scorer overnight. His ability to contribute occasional steals, blocks and three-pointers makes him a situational option in deeper leagues, though managers should be cautious about expecting this level of playing time or production regularly. He's averaging just 6.1 points per game this season, and this was just the third time he scored in double digits thus far.