Okoro will join the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Magic, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Jarrett Allen is sitting out with a rib contusion, so the Cavaliers will roll with a smaller lineup. In 42 starts this season, Okoro holds averages of 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 three-pointers.