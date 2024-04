Okoro provided one rebound, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Okoro scored 14 points during the first two games in Cleveland -- both wins. However, he was held scoreless across the two losses in Orlando and attempted three total shots during those contests. On the bright side, Okoro has eight steals through four postseason games thus far.