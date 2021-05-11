Okoro scored 22 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 43 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pacers.

Okoro managed his first career double-double thanks to a massive 43-minute workload. He also managed at least three triples for only the fifth time this season, pacing him to score 20 points for the third time in his last 12 games. Aided by numerous members of the rotation currently absent from game action, Okoro appears to be headed for a strong conclusion to his rookie campaign.